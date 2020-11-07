WESTBURY, NY- Odessa Lewis, daughter of the late Wilbert "Taff" Lewis and the late Ollie Mae Lewis, formerly of Spartanburg Co, passed November 1, 2020.She was a member of First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury, NY.Survivors: children, Debbie L. Williams, Sibir Manteen, Katin Grant, Caine Grant of Westbury, NY; siblings, JoAnn (Abraham) Switzer of Campobello, SC, Brenda L. Steen of Spartanburg, SC, Calvin Lewis of Duncan, SC and Stinson Lewis of Chesnee, SC.Service will be Saturday, November 7, 2020 at First Baptist Cathedral of Westbury, NY with public viewing prior from 10:00 until 11:30 AM and private viewing from 11:30 until hour of the service.Courtesy announcement on the behalf of the family is by Sullivan Bros. Mortuary Inc.