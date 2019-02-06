|
|
LYMAN- Oleta Patricia Mathis Johnson, 88, passed away on February 4, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg, daughter of the late Joe and Maudie Anderson Mathis, she was a homemaker and a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Surviving are her husband, Carl David Johnson of the home; one daughter, Carlotta Ann Smith of Duncan; three sisters, Roie Johnson of Greer, Joann West of Greenville and Barbara Bradley of Wellford; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Johnson was predeceased by one sister, Gayle Sumner and one grandson, Mark Terrell Edwards.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Thursday, February 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary conducted by Rev. Michael Boyter and Rev. Sal Barone. Burial will follow in Wood Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held 2:00-3:15 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 6, 2019