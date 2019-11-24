|
|
JONESVILLE, SC- Mr. Olin Knox, age 89, of 178 Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy., Jonesville, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Mr. Knox was born in Union Co., October 9, 1930, a son of the late John L. Knox and Nannie Cobb Knox. He was retired after 40 plus years with Uni-Blend Spinners, United Merchants, Union Plant. Mr. Knox was a faithful member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church and was a member of Mt. Joy Masonic Lodge #203. He was the last surviving of ten children in his family.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle K. Quinn and husband Denny with whom he made his home; a son, Jonathan Olin Knox of Union; three grandsons, Phillip Quinn and wife Amanda, Kolby Knox and wife Kinslee and Kane Quinn and fiancée Lindsey Murphy; one great grandson, Bennett Quinn and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express a special "Thank You" to the staff and nurses of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Mr. Knox.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Dustin Madala and Rev. Mike Scales. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 PM Monday evening at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home.
Active pallbearers will be Kane Quinn, Phillip Quinn, Kolby Knox, Bruce Hawkins, Dennis Quinn, Sr. and Denny Quinn.
Memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 1622 Kelly Rd., Union, SC 29379.
The family will be at the home, 178 Jonesville-Lockhart Hwy., Jonesville.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 24, 2019