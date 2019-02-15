|
|
GREER- Ollie Eaves Chambers, 99, went to be with the Lord and her loving husband of 65 years, Clyde J. Chambers. She passed on February 12, 2019 at her home.
A native of Union County, daughter of the late Mardis and Louise Gault Eaves, she was a retired employee of Victor Mill and a member of Greer Church of God.
Surviving are four daughters, Kay Sams (Ken) of Candler, NC, Patricia Chambers of the home, Sandra Lawrence (George) of Asheville, NC and Virginia Sumner (Wallace) of Greer; three brothers, "Buddy" Eaves, "Cotton" Eaves and Wayne Eaves all of Jonesville; four sisters, Waleanor Kirby and Judy Bright both of Union, Miriam Gregory of Jonesville and Marilyn Sicay of Yorktown, VA; six grandchildren, Dennis Fairchild, Crystal May, Ray Sumner, Mark Sumner, Donna Treadway and Russell Lawrence; thirteen great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Chambers was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Eaves and Kenneth Eaves and three sisters, Myrtle Kelly, Meynelle Jennings and Donnis Knox.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Greer Church of God conducted Rev. Bobby Duncan. Entombment will be private.
Visitation will be held 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday at the church.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to Greer Church of God, 500 Trade Street, Greer, SC 29651.
