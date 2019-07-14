Home

Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
Community Baptist Church
Ollie Jolly


1934 - 2019
Ollie Jolly Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Florence Olive White Jolly, 84, passed away on Monday, July 08, 2019. Born August 13, 1934, she was the daughter of the late John and Nell Gregory White and the widow of Rev. Billy R. Jolly.
Survivors include four sons, Ron Jolly and wife Melody, Donnie Jolly and wife Pam, Stuart Jolly and wife Marcia and Billy Jolly and wife Dawn; two brothers, John, Jr. and Franklin White; a sister, Gladys Lee; twenty-nine grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Kevin Jolly; two sisters, Betty Maddox and Peggy Duckett Bradley.
Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Community Baptist Church with Pastor John Patterson and Pastor Al Phillips officiating.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 14, 2019
