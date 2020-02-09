Home

Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Ollie Mae (Hill) Hardy

Ollie Mae (Hill) Hardy Obituary
Mrs. Ollie Mae Hill Hardy, 92, of 431 E. Main St., Pacolet, S.C., entered into eternal rest on Friday evening, February 7, 2020, at the Spartanburg Regional Hospice House surrounded by her loving family.
A native of Pacolet, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Robert and Evelyn Littlejohn Hill. Mrs. Hardy was educated in Union county and was a homemaker. She was the widow of the late Fred Hardy, Jr. and a member of Jerusalem Baptist Church, Jonesville, S.C.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her daughter, Cynthia H. Wannamaker of the home; her son, Roosevelt Hardy of Pacolet, S.C.; two sisters, Margie H. Smith and Edith H. Hughes both of Pacolet, S.C.; twelve grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and twelve great-great grandchildren, and a host of relatives, loved ones and friends.
The family will be at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 9, 2020
