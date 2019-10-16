|
WOODRUFF, SC- Omeka Lashaun Mays, 43, of 237 Fairview St., Woodruff, SC departed October 10, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, Spartanburg, SC.
A native of Spartanburg County, she was the daughter of Elder Helen Ann Mays Irby, of the home and the late Calvin Irby.
She graduated from Woodruff High School, Woodruff, SC, Class of 1994. She was employed at Adidas America, Spartanburg, SC for over ten years.
Leaving to cherish her memories are one son, Austin Miguel Mays of Boiling Springs, SC; two daughters, Aquila Temiya Mays of Woodruff, SC and A'Sydney Linetria Robinson, of the home; one grandson, Zayden Nahtyriean Wedman of Woodruff, SC; two sisters, Ursula (Carl) Wright of Roebuck, SC and April (Tory) Watkins, of the home; two aunts, Debra (R.D.) Byrd and Betty Beaty both of Woodruff, SC; one great-aunt, Maggie Hunter of Woodruff, SC; one niece, Chasity Watkins of the home; and three nephews, Deven, Deitrch and Davison Wright of Roebuck, SC.
Visitation will be held at W. J. Gist Memorial Chapel, Woodruff, SC on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Woodruff, SC at 2 PM with burial in New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery, Enoree, SC.
W.J. Gist Mortuary, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 16, 2019