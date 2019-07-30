|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Ophelia Pettit Millwood, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Woodbridge Senior Living. Born July 10, 1934, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Lad and Nancy Davis Pettit and widow of Thurman Junior Millwood. She was a member of Fairview Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Johnny Millwood (Donna) and Randall Millwood, all of Spartanburg, SC; 6 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Winfred Pettit of Des Moines, IA. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sons, Ronnie Millwood and Richard Millwood; brother, Troy Pettit; sister, Florine Grant; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:30 PM Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Tim Hackett. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg County Foundation for Bring Light Dance Ministry, 424 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family is at the home of Donna and Johnny Millwood.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 30, 2019