CAMPOBELLO, SC- Othel Wayne Pruitt, 73, of Campobello, SC, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born December 22, 1946, in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Othel and Geraldine Oliver Pruitt and husband of the late Rita Bailey Pruitt.
A U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and a member of Bible Baptist Church
Landrum, Mr. Pruitt loved his grandchildren, hot rods, drag racing, western movies, wrestling and his favorite restaurant was the Grapevine.
Survivors include his daughter, Juanita Perez (Efrain) of Campobello, SC; sons, Neal Pruitt (Nancy) of Inman, SC and Tim Pruitt of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kimberly Perez, Mariana Perez, Jesus Perez, Kayla Pruitt, Brandon Pruitt, Josh Pruitt and Marty Hernandez; brothers, Gary Pruitt (Judy) of Greenwood, SC, Larry Pruitt (Lou) of Inman, SC, Terry Pruitt (Jean) of Campobello, SC and Mickey Pruitt of Anderson, SC and sister, Teresa Price (Eddie) of Cooley Springs SC.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel by The Rev. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC
29316.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel