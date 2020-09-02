1/1
Othel Wayne Pruitt
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Othel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Othel Wayne Pruitt, 73, of Campobello, SC, died Sunday, August 30, 2020. Born December 22, 1946, in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Othel and Geraldine Oliver Pruitt and husband of the late Rita Bailey Pruitt.
A U.S. Army National Guard Veteran and a member of Bible Baptist Church
Landrum, Mr. Pruitt loved his grandchildren, hot rods, drag racing, western movies, wrestling and his favorite restaurant was the Grapevine.
Survivors include his daughter, Juanita Perez (Efrain) of Campobello, SC; sons, Neal Pruitt (Nancy) of Inman, SC and Tim Pruitt of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Kimberly Perez, Mariana Perez, Jesus Perez, Kayla Pruitt, Brandon Pruitt, Josh Pruitt and Marty Hernandez; brothers, Gary Pruitt (Judy) of Greenwood, SC, Larry Pruitt (Lou) of Inman, SC, Terry Pruitt (Jean) of Campobello, SC and Mickey Pruitt of Anderson, SC and sister, Teresa Price (Eddie) of Cooley Springs SC.
Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
Funeral services will be conducted 4:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel by The Rev. Tommy Turner. Burial will be in
Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC
29316.
The family will be at the home.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved