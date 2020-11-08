1/1
Otis Henry Smith
1956 - 2020
INMAN- Otis Henry Smith, 63, of 746 Windmill Hill Road, Inman, passed away Saturday, November 7th, at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Otis was born in Spartanburg on December 1, 1956, a of the late Lula Camp Smith and Edwin Earl Smith and was the husband of Deborah Wyatt Smith of the home.
Otis was a Baptist and served his country in The United States Marine Corps. He was a commissioner at Inman Community Fire Department where he had served the community for years as a volunteer firefighter.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son; Andrew Smith and his wife Jennifer of Waxahachie, Texas, a daughter; Starr Chumard and her husband Matthew of Scranton, PA; his grandchildren; Jordan Bailey and wife Jennifer of Landrum, Abigail Smith of Chesnee, Kailee Smith of Inman, Michael Ashe of Camp Lajeune, NC, Joseph Cupples of Atlanta, GA, great grandchildren; Taylon Cash, Bently Cash, Leigha Bailey, Avery Yowell, and his grandpuppies; Ray, Ty, and Lana.
Otis promised to come back and haunt all of those he didn't like!
The family is at the home and will receive friends 2:00 until 3:00 Tuesday, November 10 at Seawright Funeral Home.
Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 10th at Seawright Funeral Home conducted by Rev. Robert L. Brown.
Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park in Boiling Springs.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
NOV
10
Service
03:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
