SPARTANBURG, SC- Page Bryan Ashby, 76, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, October 25, 2019, peacefully at home. Born, June 18, 1943, in Newport News, VA, he was the son of the late Page Cornelius Ashby and Mabel Bryan Ashby.
In 1966, he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from North Carolina State University where he excelled as quarterback of the football team and a sprinter on the track team. With over 50 years served in the textile industry, Mr. Ashby was the founder and president of Carolina Cotton Works, Inc. He was a longtime supporter of the Wolfpack Club and enjoyed duck hunting, bass fishing, golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, June Shelley Ashby; sons, Page Bryan Ashby Jr. and wife Kim Ashby of Boiling Springs, SC and John Hunter Ashby and wife Mary Caggiano Ashby of Spartanburg, SC; four grandchildren, Ben, Spencer, Thomas, and Mason; sister, Elizabeth Ashby Quinn of Virginia; step-children, Lucy Shelley Boland (Ben), Laney Shelley Nix (Philip), and Spencer Shelley Plaisted (Nick), all of Spartanburg, SC, and Jake Shelley (Geena) of Charlotte, NC; six step-grandchildren, Reece, Louise, and Charlie Boland, Harris and Jay Nix, and Alden Marie Plaisted; and his cousins, Donald (Kay) and Richard Ashby. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Suzanne Ballard Ashby.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A service honoring his memory will be conducted at 2:00 PM Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 309 Fernwood Dr., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Steve Wise.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Franktown Cemetery, Franktown, VA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
