Boiling Springs, SC- Paitie Coggins Bagwell, 78, wife of James "Jim" Robert Bagwell for 61 years, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman.
Mrs. Bagwell was a native of Boiling Springs and the daughter of the late Manson and Ruby Bennett Coggins. She was a life-long member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. Paitie loved everything about Boiling Springs including her church, her school and all her friends. She operated Cinderella Daycare for many years and was known as Aunt Paitie and Gann.
In addition to her husband, she is survived children: Lynn O'Dell, Susan Bagwell, and Alan (Melanie) Bagwell; grandchildren: Hunter (Lauren) O'Dell, Gabriel (Tara) Bagwell, and Holden O'Dell; one great grandchild: James Paul Bagwell. She was predeceased by brothers: Harry and Bobby Coggins. Paitie was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Alan Bagwell and Dr. Hank Williams. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019