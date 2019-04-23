Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Boiling Springs First Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Paitie Bagwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paitie C. Bagwell

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paitie C. Bagwell Obituary
Boiling Springs, SC- Paitie Coggins Bagwell, 78, wife of James "Jim" Robert Bagwell for 61 years, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Magnolia Manor of Inman.
Mrs. Bagwell was a native of Boiling Springs and the daughter of the late Manson and Ruby Bennett Coggins. She was a life-long member of Boiling Springs First Baptist Church. Paitie loved everything about Boiling Springs including her church, her school and all her friends. She operated Cinderella Daycare for many years and was known as Aunt Paitie and Gann.
In addition to her husband, she is survived children: Lynn O'Dell, Susan Bagwell, and Alan (Melanie) Bagwell; grandchildren: Hunter (Lauren) O'Dell, Gabriel (Tara) Bagwell, and Holden O'Dell; one great grandchild: James Paul Bagwell. She was predeceased by brothers: Harry and Bobby Coggins. Paitie was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Boiling Springs First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Alan Bagwell and Dr. Hank Williams. Interment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now