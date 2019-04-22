|
DUNCAN- Paleather Grant Burnett, Sr., 87, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Woodruff Manor. He was the Husband of the late Marie Elizabeth Suttles Burnett for 62 years and the Son of the late John Marshall and Lena Boyter Burnett.
He was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church and was a former usher, Deacon, and a member of the BP Martin Sunday School Class, and also served his church as a member of the choir, Building and Grounds Committee and the Mission Team. Paleather was a veteran of the Army National Guard and was an active member of Duncan Masonic Lodge #309 and the Reidville Chapter of the Eastern Star #46. He retired from Cryovac.
Survivors include, three daughters, Kathy Burdette and husband Rev. Alvin Burdette, Mary Sue Gosnell and husband Joe, and Patricia Williams and husband Eddie; a son, Paleather Burnett, Jr. and wife Kim; 13 grandchildren, Elizabeth Morton, Adam, Aaron, and Andy Burdette, Perry, Joe, Stephen, and Jeffrey Gosnell, Sean and Ian Williams, and Nicholas, Victoria, and Connor Burnett; a sister, Norma Jean Dillard; 28 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren and a number of nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Boyd Burnett and a sister, Ruby Burnett.
Graveside services will be 4:00 pm Tuesday at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens with Rev. Mitch Crow officiating. The family will receive immediately following the service at the cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice 686 Jeff Davis Drive Spartanburg, SC 29303
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 22, 2019