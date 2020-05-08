|
|
CAMPOBELLO, SC- Pamela Diane Walker James, 55, passed away on Tuesday, May 05, 2020. Born in Greenville, she was the daughter of the late John Arthur Walker, Jr. and Pricilla Ann Upton and the wife of Samuel Bruce James. She was a member of Duncan First Baptist Church and was formerly employed with Resmed Medical Manufacturing.
Survivors also include a son, Keith Quinn of Campobello; three brothers, Jerome Walker of Greenville, John Walker of Dawsonville, GA and Michael Walker of Williamston.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 09, 2020 at Mountain View Cemetery with Rev. Mitch Crow officiating. The family will receive friends from 12PM until 1PM at Stribling Funeral Home prior to the service.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 8, 2020