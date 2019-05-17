|
INMAN, SC- Pamela Kay High Gossett, 56, of 631 Miller Hodge Road, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pamela was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on April 22, 1963, a daughter of the late Andrew Henry High and Dorothy Geraldine Pruitt High. She was the wife of Jimmy M. Gossett. Pamela was a graduate of Spartanburg Community College and a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Gossett, is survived by a son, Andrew Gossett, of Inman, South Carolina; a step daughter, Melissa Gossett, of Glendale, South Carolina; a sister, Gail High, of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Pamela is also survived by a special aunt, Betty Gibson of Glendale, South Carolina and a special cousin, Shelia Chavis of Boiling Springs, South Carolina.
Visitation will be held 1:00 PM until 1:45 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 2:00 PM on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Walnut Hill Baptist Church, conducted by, Rev. Scott Lewellen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gibbs Cancer Center, 101 E. Wood Street, Spartanburg, South Carolina, 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2019