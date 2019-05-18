|
INMAN, SC- Pamela Kay Meeks, 60, of 419 Dogwood Circle, Inman, SC, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg. Pam was born in Anderson, SC on July 21, 1958, a daughter of Mack Henry Meeks of Belton, SC and the late Evelyn Ilene (Edwards) Vaughn.
She was a Customer Service Representative with Bi-Lo and was a member of Northbrook Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, SC.
Pam is survived by her father, her ex-husband and caregiver, Barry Hawkins of the home and three brothers, Michael H Osborne, of Greenwood, SC; Larry K Meeks, of Taylors, SC and Matthew B Meeks, of Belton, SC.
A Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Northbrook Baptist Church in Boiling Springs, SC with Rev Benny Green officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 - 3:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave, Suite 300, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Seawright Funeral Home & Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 18, 2019