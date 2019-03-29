|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patricia Ann Copeland Hyder, 63, of 109 Holmes Drive, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Regional Hospice Home, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.Patricia was born in Fort Payne, Alabama on October 3, 1955, a daughter of the late Kathryn (Copeland) MacKelvey. She was the wife of Samuel Harrison Hyder. Patricia was a retired nurse, having worked at the Gibbs Cancer Center at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons John Braizer and his wife, Kara, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Justin Braizer and his wife, Jenny, of Chattanooga, Tennessee; a step son, Chad Hyder and his wife, Deanne, of Spartanburg, South Carolina and ten grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later. The family request, that during this difficult time, everyone respect their privacy as they deal with the loss of Patricia.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
The family would like to express a sincere thank-you to Deb and Allen Felmet for their help and around the clock care provided to Patricia. They would also like to thank Amber Melton and Shirley McNeil for their care and support.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 29, 2019