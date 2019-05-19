|
|
SPARTANBURG- Patricia Ann Davis Bridwell "Tric" "MeMaw", age 76 passed away Friday May 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late McCaskill and Elma Rogers Davis and the widow of Jerry Everette Bridwell. She was a member of Green Pond Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Choir Member, Nursery Worker, VBS Worker, Joyful Hearts and was part of the Ladies Prayer Group. She was a retired Supervisor / Manager with KMART Stores and Iron Age and was a graduate of Woodruff High School.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathy Charles (Danny) of Woodruff, Tammy Bishop (Sam) of Spartanburg; a sister, Carolyn Pettit (Arnold) of Spartanburg; a brother, Alvin Davis (Kathy) of Woodruff; twelve grandchildren and thirty two great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Jerry Alan Bridwell; an infant brother, Curtis Rogers Davis and one great grandson, Keegan Anderson.
Visitation will be held 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday May 22, 2019 at Green Pond Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Dick Williams and Rev. Gary Rogers. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Spartanburg, SC. The family is at the home. www.foresthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home, Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 19, 2019