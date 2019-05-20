|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mrs. Patricia Ann Prather Catoe, age 72, wife of Jerry Catoe of 817 Thackston Dr., Spartanburg, SC., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Catoe was born April 3, 1947 in Union, SC a daughter of the late James W. Howell and Inez Knox Howell. She was a graduate of Union High School and retired as office manager of H and R Block. Mrs. Catoe attended Fairview Baptist Church of Spartanburg. She was first married to Dennis Prather.
Surviving in addition to her loving husband of 13 years are a daughter, Melanie Walker and husband, Kerry of Spartanburg, a son, Jason Prather and wife Kristi of Durham, NC., a stepdaughter Dawn Lavallee and husband Joshua of Sutton, MA.; grandchildren, Chelsea Walker and Joshua Walker both of Spartanburg, and Jonathan Prather of Durham, NC.; great-granddaughter Lilli Duk of Spartanburg; a special niece Beverly Morris and a special nephew, Shon Morris both of Union. She was predeceased by 2 brothers, Wayne Morris and Larry Morris.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the S.R. Holcombe Chapel conducted by the Rev. Gary Pruitt. Burial will follow in Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held 1:00 until 2:00 PM prior to the services in the chapel.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a children's .
The family will be at the home of Beverly Morris, 206 Third St., Union, SC 29379.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc. (www.holcombefuneralhome.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 20, 2019