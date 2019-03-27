Home

Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Community Mortuary
Patricia Ann (Briggs) Dunlap

Patricia Ann (Briggs) Dunlap Obituary
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Briggs Dunlap will be held 1 pm Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Community Mortuary. She was the widow of Bobby Lee Dunlap and the daughter of the late Willie Earl Briggs and Mary Ruth Fuller Briggs.
She was retired from Basil's Bar and Grill (Basil's B52) after thirty-five years. She is survived by one son, Tyrone Briggs; four daughters, Rose Marie (Dwight) Richards, Barbara Ann Dunlap (Anthony), Sherry Dunlap (John), and Ivory Dunlap; eighteen grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Jennie Ruth Hardy and Geneva (James) Long.
Community Mortuary, 102 Marion Avenue, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
