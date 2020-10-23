SPARTANBURG, SC- Patricia Ann Friel McPheeters, 96, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at White Oak Manor. Born March 14, 1924 in Hopewell, VA, she was the daughter of the late Patrick Thomas and Emily Caldwell Friel and wife of the late George Edward McPheeters.
Mrs. McPheeters was retired from Pacific Telephone Company, was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and River Hills Baptist Church.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews and predeceased by siblings, Mary Alice Riddle, Sandy Morris Friel Morrissette, Dorothy Anne Cathy, Joe Friel and Charlotte Perry Friel Childress.
Cryptside services will be held 1:00 PM Monday, October 26, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. C. Kent Smith.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of one's choice
.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel