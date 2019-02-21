|
|
SPARTANBURG – Patricia Ann "Patsy" Garrett, 60, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Patsy was born on April 23, 1958 to Epifania Carmana Garrett and the late William "Dub" Garrett.
She is survived by her daughter, Angel Pruitt (Leroy) of Spartanburg; three brothers, William Garrett, Jr. (Tammy) of Spartanburg, Ronnie Garrett of Spartanburg, and Bernard Garrett (Jennifer) of Spartanburg.
Patsy was blessed with a grandchild, Carmen.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 2:00PM.
Interment will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 21, 2019