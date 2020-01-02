|
Patricia Ann Petty Thompson, 74, of Spartanburg, SC passed away December 30, 2019. She was the widow of Oscar Joe Thompson and the daughter of the late Johnny Scott and Odell Petty. She was a member of Community Bible Believers Church. She is survived by one son, Oscar Means (Tracie); five
grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillie Pearl Canty Cohen (Willie); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Community Bible Believers Church with burial in Cedarwood Cemetery at East Spartanburg. The family will receive friends at 107 Etna Ct, Inman, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020