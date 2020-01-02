Home

POWERED BY

Services
Community Mortuary, Inc.
102 Marion Avenue
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 948-0025
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
2:00 PM
Community Bible Believers Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann (Petty) Thompson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann (Petty) Thompson Obituary
Patricia Ann Petty Thompson, 74, of Spartanburg, SC passed away December 30, 2019. She was the widow of Oscar Joe Thompson and the daughter of the late Johnny Scott and Odell Petty. She was a member of Community Bible Believers Church. She is survived by one son, Oscar Means (Tracie); five
grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; one sister, Lillie Pearl Canty Cohen (Willie); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held 2 pm Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Community Bible Believers Church with burial in Cedarwood Cemetery at East Spartanburg. The family will receive friends at 107 Etna Ct, Inman, SC.
Community Mortuary
102 Marion Ave
Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Community Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -