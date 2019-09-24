|
Ms. Patricia Coker entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Spurgon Jackson and Lillian Hall Dawkins. She worked at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, as Kitchen Staff.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her mother, Lillian Hall Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Melissa Coker of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Patrick Coker and Rodrick Coker both of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Shirley Hall of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Willie Earl Copeland of Spartanburg, SC, eleven grandchildren, fifth teen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Melissa Coker, 310 Blue Bonnet Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019