Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
228 N DEAN ST
Spartanburg, SC 29302
(864)582-2588
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Coker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Coker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Coker Obituary
Ms. Patricia Coker entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice.
A native of Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Spurgon Jackson and Lillian Hall Dawkins. She worked at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, as Kitchen Staff.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are her mother, Lillian Hall Dawkins of Spartanburg, SC; one daughter, Melissa Coker of Spartanburg, SC; two sons, Patrick Coker and Rodrick Coker both of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Shirley Hall of Spartanburg, SC; one brother, Willie Earl Copeland of Spartanburg, SC, eleven grandchildren, fifth teen great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Melissa Coker, 310 Blue Bonnet Dr., Spartanburg, SC.
CALLAHAM-HICKS FUNERAL HOME
www.CallahamHicks.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callaham-Hicks Funeral Home
Download Now