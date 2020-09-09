1/1
Patricia (Nesbitt) Cope
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Nesbitt Cope passed away on September 03, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Cope and by her parents, Earl and Ossie Nesbitt, four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by three children, David, Doug and Kim; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she was an active member, on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Keith Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:30 am before the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Lisa, Katie and Haley at Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their generous and loving care.
Online condolences may be left at: www.livingwatersfh.com
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:30 - 11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Zion Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved