Patricia Nesbitt Cope passed away on September 03, 2020. She was 84 years old. She is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Cope and by her parents, Earl and Ossie Nesbitt, four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by three children, David, Doug and Kim; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
The memorial service will be held at Zion Hill Baptist Church, where she was an active member, on Saturday, September 12, at 11:00 am, with Pastor Keith Davis officiating. The family will receive friends at 10:30 am before the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, 101 E. Wood St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Lisa, Katie and Haley at Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their generous and loving care.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC