|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Patricia E. Dennis, 77, passed on to eternal life peacefully at home on Friday, April 3, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones, following a long and brave battle with cancer.
Born on December 10, 1942 in Anniston, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Casimir Edward and Helen (Korber) Plis of Johnstown, PA. She grew up in Johnstown, (Franklin Boro) PA and was a 1960 Valedictorian and graduate of Franklin High School.
Mrs. Dennis previously resided in Mt. Arlington, NJ. She was a homemaker before moving to South Carolina where she was employed at the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.
When she lived in New Jersey, she was a faithful member of St. Michael's Catholic Church in Netcong, NJ, where she spent many devoted hours volunteering in the Religious Education office. In South Carolina, she was an active member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Spartanburg, SC and a former member of St. Francis Anglican Church, where she served as Altar Guild Directress.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard T. Dennis, who died May 6, 1998; her mother-in-law, Genevieve Borowski Dennis and her husband, Peter; and her sister-in-law, Joan Marie Woods and her husband, Thomas.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters: Denise M. and her husband Perry T. Patterson and their children, Anna, Perry Jr., and William, all of Spartanburg, SC and Danielle L. and her husband Andrew S. Daniel (with whom Patty resided) and their children, Brody, Regan, Alexander, and Patrick, all of Boiling Springs, SC. She is also survived by and will be lovingly missed by her sister, Ann Kist and her late husband, Frank, of Headricks, PA; brothers: Charles Plis and his wife, Karen, of Dagsboro, DE; Anthony Plis and his wife, Janet, of Johnstown, PA; Ronald Plis and his wife, Denise, of Johnstown, PA; and Richard Plis and his wife, Valerie, of Maineville, OH; special friend, Shari Plis of Johnstown, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
"Patty" will be fondly remembered by her family and friends for her love of God, her Polish Christmas Eve suppers, her pierogies, her beautiful handwriting, and the thoughtful handmade cards she sent. Her faith and her family brought her great joy and blessings.
A private graveside service will be held in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, at a later date.
The family will be at the home.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to honor Patty's memory may make a memorial contribution to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; to the pro-life cause through Carolina Pregnancy Center, 103 Metro Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or to the Spartanburg Regional Foundation, Cancer Special Needs Fund, P.O. Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 5, 2020