Patricia Foster
1941 - 2020
Patricia T. Foster (Gabauer), 79, went home to be with the Lord on September 18, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home after a long illness.
Patricia was born July 9, 1941 in West Mifflin, PA. She was heavily involved with her church St. Mary's Catholic Church of Tampa; a member of the quilting club and the lady's prayer group. She volunteered her time when needed and will always be remembered as a kind and giving person.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret and Anthony Gabauer, of Glassport, PA, sister Antoinette "Toni" (Howard) Evans of Glassport, PA. She is survived by her children, Christopher (Jennifer) Foster of Lutz, FL., Jill Foster of Brandon, FL., Jennifer (Jason) Wilkinson of Boiling Springs, SC.; four grandchildren Theresa, Brian, Kayla and Cody; four great grandchildren Miranda, Addison, Krystina and Koltyn; sister Judy (Harold) King of Glassport, PA.; brothers Tom (Ruth Ann) Gabauer of York, SC., and Rick (Leslie) Gabauer of Fort Mill, SC., and serveral nieces and nephews.
"May you rest in the arms of the Lord who formed you from the dust of the earth. May Holy Mary, the angels, and all the Saints welcome you now that you have gone forth from this life. May Christ who was crucified for you, bring you freedom and peace."
Family and friends will be received October 10, 2020 from 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm at Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 640 Vermont Avenue, Glassport, PA 15405. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the American Lung Association.
She will be laid to rest at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Clearwater, FL.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service



Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Wojciechowski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
