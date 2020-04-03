|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patricia Garner Patterson, 78, wife of the late Larry Patterson, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Inverness Assisted Living.
Born August 18, 1941 in Gadsden, Alabama, Pat was the daughter of the late Raymond H. and Dovie Garner. She retired from First Citizens Bank as Assistant Vice President after 34 years of service. Pat was a former member of St. Francis Anglican Church since 1972.
Pat is survived by four grandchildren; one step daughter; several nieces and nephews; one brother, Dale Garner; and one sister, Virginia Martin.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her son, Don Davidson; and two brothers, Winfred Garner and Eulice Garner.
Services for Pat will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals, P O Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
