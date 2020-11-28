1/1
Patricia Geralyn "Trixie" (Turnage) Hill
1952 - 2020
MOORESBORO, NC- Patricia Geralyn "Trixie" Turnage Hill, 68, of Mooresboro, NC, died Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. She was born November 17, 1952 in Spartanburg, SC, a daughter of the late Elmer Emmett and Aileen Holland Turnage.
Trixie was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working with people with disabilities.
She is survived by her husband, Andrew Lee Hill; her children, Cheri Alexander (Steve) of Boiling Springs, Jerry Wooten of Jacksonville, FL, and Jennifer Babb of Spartanburg; her grandchildren, Jessica, David, Mary, Robert, Kelsey, Joselyn, Casey and Aloria; her great-granddaughter, Vera; and her sisters, M. T. Myers (Robert) and Ann M. Turnage of Spartanburg.
Trixie was predeceased by her siblings, Rheba Walsh, Elmer Turnage, Jr., Ivan Turnage, Julian Turnage and Richard Turnage.
Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, conducted by the Rev. Mr. Robert L. Mahaffey. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
NOV
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel

