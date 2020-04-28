|
MOORE, SC- Patricia Ann Jones, 80, went to be with Jesus on Friday, April 24, 2020. Mrs. Jones was the daughter of Maleen Wilson Crocker.
Survivors include three sons, Gordon Brooks and wife, Shannon, Kenneth Brooks and Clay Brooks; three daughters, Tammy Hester and husband, Dennis, Susan Jones and Lynn Brooks; two sisters, Faye Bailey and Betty Wilson; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Marvin Jones; and a sister, Dot Eaker.
Mrs. Jones was a member of Burnsview Baptist Church. She loved her church family and friends.
Services will be Private.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020