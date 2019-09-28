Home

Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory
1047 Chesnee Highway
Gaffney, SC
(864) 488-1141
Patricia Kay (Humphries) Miller

Patricia Kay (Humphries) Miller Obituary
GAFFNEY, SC- Patricia Kay Humphries Miller, 64, of 430 Grassy Pond Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born in Gaffney, she was the wife of Steve Miller and daughter of Lois Ruppe Humphries of Gaffney and the late R. C. Humphries. She was a graduate of Gaffney High School and Gardner Webb College and was the office manager and vital part of Steve Miller State Farm Insurance for 34 years. She was the former minister of music at Lavonia Baptist Church and member and former minister of music at Grassy Pond Baptist Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband and mother are a son, Cameron Miller of Moore, SC; a daughter, Elizabeth Miller of Moore, SC; two brothers, Rick Humphries and wife, Cathy of Gaffney and Donnie Humphries of Gaffney; two nieces, Dawn Womack and husband, Tyler and Shannon Holland; numerous cousins.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home for their wonderful care.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Grassy Pond Baptist Church with Rev. Martin Hogg, Dr. Wil Owen and Dr. Terry Lanford officiating. Interment will be in the Grassy Pond Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the Church Social Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Grassy Pond Baptist Church, 254 Grassy Pond Road, Gaffney, SC 29341 or Tisch Brain Tumor Center, c/o The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC, 27710.
The family will be at the residence.
An online guest register is available at www.blakelyfuneralhome.com
Blakely Funeral Home & Crematory, Gaffney, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 28, 2019
