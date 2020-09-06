1/1
Patricia Louise (Bright) Knighten
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

PACOLET MILLS, SC- Patricia Louise Bright Knighten, 63, of Pacolet Mills, SC, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1957 in Hackensack, NJ, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Bright and Laura Pauline Jones Bright.
A member at Pacolet Mills Church of God, Patricia loved reading the Bible, and spending time with her family. She worked in the textile industry, last working for Hamrick Mills-Musgrove in Gaffney.
Survivors include her husband Jerry Dean Knighten of Pacolet; sons, Charles Shannon Blackwell (Shelley Nicole Blackwell) and Gregory Ray Blackwell (Casey Blackwell) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Destiney Hope Blackwell, Charles Timothy Blackwell, Gregory Blake Blackwell, Haley Brooke Blackwell and Kayan Grace Blackwell; one great-grandson, Draylon Jayce Smith; and three surviving siblings, James Joseph Bright (Candace) of Little River, SC, Charles Ricky Bright (Diane) of Blacksburg, SC and Jimmy Lee Bright of Gaffney.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved