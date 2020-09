PACOLET MILLS, SC- Patricia Louise Bright Knighten, 63, of Pacolet Mills, SC, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was born January 23, 1957 in Hackensack, NJ, a daughter of the late Charles Edward Bright and Laura Pauline Jones Bright.A member at Pacolet Mills Church of God, Patricia loved reading the Bible, and spending time with her family. She worked in the textile industry, last working for Hamrick Mills-Musgrove in Gaffney.Survivors include her husband Jerry Dean Knighten of Pacolet; sons, Charles Shannon Blackwell (Shelley Nicole Blackwell) and Gregory Ray Blackwell (Casey Blackwell) of Gaffney; five grandchildren, Destiney Hope Blackwell, Charles Timothy Blackwell, Gregory Blake Blackwell, Haley Brooke Blackwell and Kayan Grace Blackwell; one great-grandson, Draylon Jayce Smith; and three surviving siblings, James Joseph Bright (Candace) of Little River, SC, Charles Ricky Bright (Diane) of Blacksburg, SC and Jimmy Lee Bright of Gaffney.Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com Floyd's North Church Street Chapel