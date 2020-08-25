1/1
Patricia M. Duncan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia M.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LYMAN- Patricia Ann Miller Duncan, 85, passed away at her home August 22, 2020.
A native of Lyman, she was the daughter of the late Horace Lee and Annie Smart Miller, and was an extremely precious wife, inspiring mother and caring grandmother and will always be loved and missed.
Patricia was a lifelong member of Lyman United Methodist Church. At age 15, Patricia began playing the piano, utilizing the gift God gave her to bring joy, comfort, and inspiration to the members and visitors of LUMC for 64 years. She was a Member of the Order the of Eastern Star (Lyman Chapter) and served as South Carolina Grand Organist 1989-1990 and received the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto and South Carolina Order of Silver Crescent.
She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Called by the family Patricia, Mom and Nana, she was always willing to listen, love and pray for each one of us in good and troubling times.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Rev. J.C. Duncan; one daughter, Kim Whitten; one son, Chuck Duncan; one brother, Mike Miller of Wellford; one sister, Pam Barnette of Greer; four granddaughters, Jessica Kiser, Samantha Fouse, Patricia Mosley and Chelsea Watts and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lyman United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Walter Cantwell.
Visitation will be held 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Lyman UMC Choir, 105 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Order of the Eastern Star Lyman Chapter.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Wood Mortuary, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved