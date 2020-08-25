Patricia M. Duncan

LYMAN- Patricia Ann Miller Duncan, 85, passed away at her home August 22, 2020.
A native of Lyman, she was the daughter of the late Horace Lee and Annie Smart Miller, and was an extremely precious wife, inspiring mother and caring grandmother and will always be loved and missed.
Patricia was a lifelong member of Lyman United Methodist Church. At age 15, Patricia began playing the piano, utilizing the gift God gave her to bring joy, comfort, and inspiration to the members and visitors of LUMC for 64 years. She was a Member of the Order the of Eastern Star (Lyman Chapter) and served as South Carolina Grand Organist 1989-1990 and received the South Carolina Order of the Palmetto and South Carolina Order of Silver Crescent.
She was devoted to her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Called by the family Patricia, Mom and Nana, she was always willing to listen, love and pray for each one of us in good and troubling times.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, Rev. J.C. Duncan; one daughter, Kim Whitten; one son, Chuck Duncan; one brother, Mike Miller of Wellford; one sister, Pam Barnette of Greer; four granddaughters, Jessica Kiser, Samantha Fouse, Patricia Mosley and Chelsea Watts and ten great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Lyman United Methodist Church conducted by Rev. Walter Cantwell.
Visitation will be held 12 noon until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the church.
The body will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at The Wood Mortuary.
Memorials may be made to Lyman UMC Choir, 105 Groce Road, Lyman, SC 29365 or Order of the Eastern Star Lyman Chapter.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made to www.thewoodmortuary.com