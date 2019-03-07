|
COLUMBIA. MD- Patricia Johnson Martin of Columbia, MD, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. A native of Polk County North Carolina, her lifelong passions were her family, her career in nursing, her horses, and travel. She was a proud graduate of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
Surviving are her husband Chreston Martin of Columbia, MD, her son Frank (Nancy) Canada of Grand Rapids MI, her daughter Mary (Marty) Garrison of Goodyear, AZ, grandson Andy (Erin) Garrison of Kansas City, KS, grand- daughters Kelsey Canada of Hyattsville, MD and Jaime Canada of Grand Rapids, MI, and great granddaughter Elise Garrison of Kansas City KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Mary Foster Johnson, three sisters, Valerie London, Ruth Tezza, and Gail Barnes, and three brothers, James Johnson, Chris Johnson, and Dean Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9 from 10:30-11:30 am at Petty Funeral Home, 124 North Trade Ave., Landrum, SC, followed by a graveside service at Pacolet Hills Baptist Church Cemetery, 3240 Red Fox Road, Columbus NC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019