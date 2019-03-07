Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia (Johnson) Martin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia (Johnson) Martin Obituary
COLUMBIA. MD- Patricia Johnson Martin of Columbia, MD, age 86, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. A native of Polk County North Carolina, her lifelong passions were her family, her career in nursing, her horses, and travel. She was a proud graduate of Berea College in Berea, Kentucky.
Surviving are her husband Chreston Martin of Columbia, MD, her son Frank (Nancy) Canada of Grand Rapids MI, her daughter Mary (Marty) Garrison of Goodyear, AZ, grandson Andy (Erin) Garrison of Kansas City, KS, grand- daughters Kelsey Canada of Hyattsville, MD and Jaime Canada of Grand Rapids, MI, and great granddaughter Elise Garrison of Kansas City KS.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James E. and Mary Foster Johnson, three sisters, Valerie London, Ruth Tezza, and Gail Barnes, and three brothers, James Johnson, Chris Johnson, and Dean Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday March 9 from 10:30-11:30 am at Petty Funeral Home, 124 North Trade Ave., Landrum, SC, followed by a graveside service at Pacolet Hills Baptist Church Cemetery, 3240 Red Fox Road, Columbus NC.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now