SPARTANBURG, SC- Julia Patricia Buie McKinney, 89, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, February 15, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born September 25, 1929, in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Stephen Buie, PhD and Louise Burgess Buie and widow of Roy Goodwin McKinney, Jr.
Athough she was a lifelong Clemson University fan and supporter, Mrs. McKinney received a Master's Degree in Education at the University of South Carolina and taught for many years at the SC School for the Deaf and Blind. She was a member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, the Civil Air Patrol where she served as the Spartanburg Squadron Commander for five years, Vanderbilt Hills Club, former secretary of the Golden Age Club, and volunteered with the Spartanburg Regional Museum of History.
Survivors include her children, Stephen L. McKinney (Donna), Daniel F. McKinney, and Teresa M. Kesterson (Kevin); grandchildren, Daniel C. McKinney, Kenneth S. Kesterson (Brandi), Virginia S. Dempewolf (James), Leslie A. Hewitt (Trevor), and Shelby K. Albright (Travis); five great-grandsons and three great-granddaughters; and brother, The Rev. Franklin B. Buie (Becky). In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a son, Michael Buie McKinney; and lifelong friend, William E. Helms.
Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Visitation will also be held 1:00-1:30 PM Monday, February 18, 2019, at Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, 6001 Hwy 215, Pauline, SC 29374, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. B. E. Pettit and The Rev. Franklin B. Buie. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church, PO Box 279, Pauline, SC 29374.
