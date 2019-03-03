|
GREER, SC- Patricia "Pat" Hawkins Mooneyhan, 79, of Greer, SC, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 at her home. Born August 28, 1939 in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lewis and Willie Mae Bishop Hawkins and the widow of Marion Mooneyhan.
Pat was a homemaker and a member of Reidville First Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Lewis Brent Rhodes of Greer, SC; a daughter, Tami Rhodes Vasapolli (George) of Ogunquit, ME; a step daughter, Kathy Kennedy of Sumter, SC; two stepsons, James Marin Mooneyhan and L. E. Mooneyhan, both of Sumter, SC; a step grandson, Chris Vasapolli; and special friend and caregiver, Sherry Wing and her two sons, Brent & Trent Wing. She was also predeceased by her husbands, Ed Rhodes, Jr. and Pete Smith.
A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Monday, March 4, 2019 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Ricci Allen, Sr. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
