Patricia (Johnson) Nichols
1939 - 2020
December 18, 1939 - September 30, 2020
COLUMBIA, SC- Patricia Johnson Nichols passed away September 30, 2020 at 64 + 16 years of age. She was first married to the late Walter T. Johnson of Lake City, Florida for 6 years and then to Arville "Nick" Nichols for 38 years.
She is survived by two sons: Rusty Johnson and wife Gina Bogan Johnson of Columbia, SC; Scott Johnson and wife Tina Womack Johnson and grandson Hunter Johnson all of Forest City, NC; a sister, Shirley Hinkle and husband Ken of Ormond Beach, Florida; a brother-in-law, Bud Player widower of her sister, Mildred Player, who predeceased her, both of Asheville, NC. She retired from Gombert Volkswagen/Widenhouse Motors after 32 years of service. She also taught ballroom dancing for Arthur Murray Studios and privately for 40 years. After retiring, she did volunteer work at Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System for 4 years.
A private service will be held at a later date.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
