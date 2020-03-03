|
|
UNION, SC- Patricia Pearl Sparks Sewell, 80, of Union, SC, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at her home. Born May 22, 1939, in Cocke County, TN, she was the daughter of the late George Herbert Sparks and Essie Ramsey Sparks.
"Mimi" as she was known, loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as spending time with family. She was a great cook, a member of First Baptist Church in Union, SC, a former Sunday School teacher, and retired from banking.
Survivors include her husband, Gerald Sewell; son, Russell G. Sewell (Shirley) of Woodruff, SC; grandchildren, Sammy Sewell (Kathy), Jonny Sewell (Danae), and Pammy Nix (Travis); five great-grandchildren; and brother, Herbert Sparks (Anna) of Jonesville, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by twin sons, Matthew Paul Sewell and Andrew Phillip Sewell; a great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Sparks; and sister, Barbara Disbrow.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 901 South Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
