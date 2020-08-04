1/
Patricia Platt
ROEBUCK, SC- Patricia "Sam" Platt, of Roebuck, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was the widow of Richard Platt, who died in 2000.
Mrs. Platt was a native of Spartanburg and a daughter of the late James Hasque and Mary Johnston Stapleton Revels. She was a clerk with Dove Cleaners, a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary #9539, and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by a daughter Debbie Pye of Spartanburg three grandchildren: Alex "Lightning" Pye, Patrick "Patrick Wayne" Pye and Ethan "Ralph" Pye; great grandson: Bentley Fox; a brother: Barry Stapleton of Spartanburg; several nieces and nephews; and special friends" Bill "Honey" Keller, Janet Adair, Sue Belcher, and Betsy Scruggs. She was predeceased by one brother: Jimmy Stapleton and three sisters: Joann Toney, Julia Dillard, and Elaine Spencer.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heritage Memorial Gardens officiated by Michael Grooms, preacher at Boiling Springs Church of Christ. The family will speak with friends after the service at the gravesite.
Memorials may be made to the VFW Post #9539, 325 Carolina Drive, Ext., Roebuck, SC 29376.
The family will be at 63 Fisher Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
Heritage Memorial Gardens
AUG
5
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Heritage Memorial Gardens
