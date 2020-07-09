MOORE, SC- Patricia Schwing Greene, 85, of Moore, SC passed away July 5, 2020 at her home after a long illness. Born August 27, 1934 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Janet Pearson Schwing and Arthur Grantland Schwing, Sr. and wife of 49 years to the late James Edward Greene.
Mrs. Greene lived in California and Florida before settling in Moore, SC. She worked as a medical secretary for 40 years and was a member of Roebuck Baptist Church.
Survivors include her siblings, Barbara Harrelson of Charlotte, NC, Joyce Stevens and Arthur Grantland Schwing Jr. both of Rock Hill, SC; sister-in-law, Linda Peeler (Roy) of Roebuck, SC; brother-in-law, David Greene (Laura) of Inman, SC and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service may be held at a later date.
No flowers please, memorials may be made to Roebuck Baptist Church, Young at Heart, PO Box 490, Roebuck, SC 29376 or Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
