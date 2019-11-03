Home

Patricia Littell Sims, 90, of Greensboro, passed away on October 25, 2019. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, Wilmer Adkins Sims, Jr. (July 17, 2014) and by her son, John William Sims. She is survived by her sister, Joan Cantrell; two daughters, Terry Haight (Bob) and Susan Traylor (Alan); grandchildren, Julia White (Jason), Abby Haight, and Nicholas Traylor; and two great-granddaughters.
A private graveside service will be held for Pat and Will Sims in Petersburg, Virginia.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 3, 2019
