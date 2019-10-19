|
INMAN, SC- Patricia Church Turner "Pat", 72, of Inman, SC went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was the widow of Joel "Keith" Turner, Sr.
Mrs. Turner was a native of Marion, NC and a daughter of the late Odell and Irene Abee Church. She was retired from Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and formerly worked for Startex Mills. She was a member of Milestones Church.
She is survived by daughters: Lisa (Paul) Burns and children: Kyle, Chrystian, Joseph and Jenna, Christie (Alan) Sprayberry and children: Savannah and Bailey; Tracie (Gill) Walker and children: Victoria and Carson; stepdaughter: Suzanne (David) Johnson and daughter: Caitlyn; sisters: Doris Autrey, Jo Anne Cheek, Marlene Rumfelt; eighteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren, and her loving pet, Tiffi. She was predeceased by a brother: Gary Church and sisters: Peggy Hensley and Carolyn Stacy.
Visitation will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Eggers Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Preston Edmonds and Rev. Hub Blankenship. Entombment will be in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the , 44-A Markfield Drive,
Charleston, SC 29407.
