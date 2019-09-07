|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patrick Andrew Carey, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Spartanburg Hospital for Restorative Care. Born December 17, 1935, in Spartanburg, he was the only son of the late Patrick Andrew Carey II and Gladys Kearse Carey. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Mae Epton Carey.
Pat spent his early years in Spartanburg, graduating from Spartanburg High School and then earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from Yale University.
His first career step was with Reliance Electric in Cleveland, OH. After a few years, his family requested that he return to Spartanburg to manage Carey Moving & Storage so that his father could take early retirement. Having spent every summer working with the company and driving trucks all over the US,
Pat was suited to take on the company. He eventually increased the size of his company to include five locations in Spartanburg, Greenville, Asheville, Charlotte/Rock Hill, and Knoxville, TN, being the current owner and president of his companies.
Pat was passionate about his company and became president of the SC Movers Conference, chairman of the Allied Atlanta Round Table, president of the Movers Association, member of the Allied Nominating Committee, president of the Tri-County Transportation Association, director of the National Moving and Storage Association, and was elected by his peers as Southern Regional Director and served on the Board of Directors of Allied Van Lines.
In the community, Pat was a member of the Rotary Downtown Club, Area Chamber of Commerce, the financial chairman of the Advisory Committee of the Spartanburg Art Association, served on the Advisory Committee of the Spartanburg County Commission for Higher Education, president of the local
Yale Club, as well as the United Way and vice president of Junior Achievement in Spartanburg. He also received the Jaycee Presidential Honor award.
Pat was a member of Carolina Country Club for 35 years, the Piedmont Club, and was a member First Presbyterian Church.
Pat and Mae enjoyed traveling all over the world and the U. S. They enjoyed many great times at Kiawah Beach, SC.
In addition to his wife, Mae, he is survived by his children, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild: Caren Carmichael (Breck) and their daughter, Kelsey; Mike and his children, Meghan and Michael (Chelsea), great-grandson, Finn; Brian (Wendy) and their children, Elizabeth, Caroline, and Patrick; sisters, Phebe Fee (Boyer) of Ehrhardt, SC, Helen Carey, Ginger Carey, and Pam Carey-Goo, all of Hawaii; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Betty and Bill Dolson of Roswell, GA and Jane and Tony Smith of Summerville, SC; many nieces and nephews; and his loving felines, Coco, Keisey, and Mickey. He was predeceased by a daughter, Jennifer Lynn Carey.
Pat was truly blessed to have many devoted people who cared for him during his last years and recent challenging months. Their loving care and kindness is appreciated. A special thanks to Diana Fernandez, All About Care, and Jeff Berline.
A celebration of Pat's life will take place at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 8, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Thomas Evans. Visitation will follow in the church Perrin Room.
Honorary escort will be associates of Carey Moving & Storage.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Purnell Fund, 393 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302; Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304; or the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 7, 2019