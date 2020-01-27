|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patrick Charles Steading, 37, of Spartanburg, SC, passed away on January 18, 2020. Patrick was born on November 30, 1982, to Michael Lynn and Sheran Brittain Steading. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Alaina Lagroon Steading and sons Patrick Liam Steading and Michael Edward Brandon Steading. He is also survived by a nephew, Matthew Connor Simmons, and his father, Roger Simmons, uncles Dale Steading (Joyce), Steve Steading (Elaine), and David Steading (Tammy), and their families. He was predeceased by his sister, Amy Steading Simmons, paternal grandparents J.B. and Josephine Steading, and maternal grandparents Barney Clyde Brittain, Thelma Martin Brittain Rhinehart and William Boyd Rhinehart.
Patrick attended Spartanburg District Six schools and graduated in the inaugural class from the South Carolina Governors School of the Arts Residential High School in Greenville, SC. From the age of three, he studied the cello at Converse College first with Scott Cook and then with Dr. Kenneth Law. Patrick earned many honors for his musicianship including All State Orchestra, ASTA Cello Choir, and the Young Artist award.
He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Music and Sound Engineering. After graduation, he continued his love of music working with Sweetwater Sound in Fort Wayne, Indiana, Sennheiser in Olde Lyme, Connecticut, and most recently with Panasonic in Newark, New Jersey. Patrick was gifted in sound production and was in his element working with microphones, amplifiers, and the many accouterments of music and sound production.
He loved all kinds of music - from classical to swing to heavy metal - and he loved sharing his passion with others. Our lives were enriched as we travelled with Patrick on his musical journey. An outgoing, cheerful, and charismatic person who loved his family deeply; Patrick will be greatly missed by family, friends, and associates.
A Celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at 3:00 in the afternoon in the recital hall of the Alia Lawson Academy at Converse College, 580 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC. All are welcome and those who wish to share their remembrances of Patrick with the family and everyone gathered will have an opportunity to do so.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the Alia Lawson Academy at Converse College, 580 East Main Street Spartanburg, SC 29302.
