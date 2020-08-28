1/
Patrick Joseph Crosby
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patrick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patrick Joseph Crosby 66 of Spartanburg South Carolina died Tuesday August 25, 2020. He was the son of the late Rev. Paul J Crosby and Peggy Crosby. He is survived by his children, Traci Brackins of Inman SC; P.J. Crosby of Navarre, Florida; Nate Crosby of Anderson, SC and Brother In Law, Norman Barnes of Boiling Spring, SC.; two brothers, Phil Crosby and Joey Crosby; two sisters, Penny Hughes and Pamela Floyd. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul "Bubba" Crosby.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved