Patrick Joseph Crosby 66 of Spartanburg South Carolina died Tuesday August 25, 2020. He was the son of the late Rev. Paul J Crosby and Peggy Crosby. He is survived by his children, Traci Brackins of Inman SC; P.J. Crosby of Navarre, Florida; Nate Crosby of Anderson, SC and Brother In Law, Norman Barnes of Boiling Spring, SC.; two brothers, Phil Crosby and Joey Crosby; two sisters, Penny Hughes and Pamela Floyd. He was predeceased by a brother, Paul "Bubba" Crosby.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.



