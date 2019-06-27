Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Blanchard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Ann "Pat" Blanchard


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Patsy Ann "Pat" Blanchard Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patsy Ann Arnold Blanchard, 79, wife of William Thomas Blanchard, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born February 3, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, Pat was the daughter of the late Leroy Arnold, Sr. and Susie Bell Simmons Arnold. She was a member of Switzer Church of God.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Pat is survived by her sons, Vente Blanchard (Barbara) and Ted Blanchard (Pat); two daughters, Tina Blanchard (Jason) and Rhonda Chappell (Jimmy); ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three siblings.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 28th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29th, 10:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend William Walters.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now