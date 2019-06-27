|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Patsy Ann Arnold Blanchard, 79, wife of William Thomas Blanchard, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
Born February 3, 1940 in Spartanburg, SC, Pat was the daughter of the late Leroy Arnold, Sr. and Susie Bell Simmons Arnold. She was a member of Switzer Church of God.
In addition to her husband of 61 years, Pat is survived by her sons, Vente Blanchard (Barbara) and Ted Blanchard (Pat); two daughters, Tina Blanchard (Jason) and Rhonda Chappell (Jimmy); ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; and three siblings.
The family will receive friends Friday, June 28th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29th, 10:00AM at Dunbar Funeral Home, officiated by Reverend William Walters.
Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 27, 2019