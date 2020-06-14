Ms. Patsy Elzina Thompson, 93, of Chesnee, SC, passed away Thursday, June 11th, in Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Verlie Cantrell Thompson.She was a lifelong member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church. She served as the Pianist, was a member Gospel Choir and Senior Choir. She was employed in her working years as a Seamstress for Belk Hudson.She was a sister, aunt and cousin better known as "Tootsie".The Graveside Service will be on Thursday, June 18th, 11:00 a.m., in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating, followed by interment.The Gilmore Mortuary