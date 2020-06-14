Patsy Elzina Thompson
Ms. Patsy Elzina Thompson, 93, of Chesnee, SC, passed away Thursday, June 11th, in Physical Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
She was the daughter of the late Leroy and Verlie Cantrell Thompson.
She was a lifelong member of Brooklyn C.M.E. Church. She served as the Pianist, was a member Gospel Choir and Senior Choir. She was employed in her working years as a Seamstress for Belk Hudson.
She was a sister, aunt and cousin better known as "Tootsie".
The Graveside Service will be on Thursday, June 18th, 11:00 a.m., in Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Timothy L. Hunter officiating, followed by interment.
The Gilmore Mortuary
www.gilmoresmortuary.com

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Brooklyn C.M.E. Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Gilmore Mortuary of Gaffney
305 W. Rutledge Ave
Gaffney, SC 29341
(864) 489-2509
