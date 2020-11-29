1/1
Patsy G. Spencer
1943 - 2020
RUTHERFORDTON, NC- Patsy G. Spencer, 76, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center.
Born on December 17, 1943, Patsy was the widow of Joe L. Spencer and the daughter of the late Bryson "Mutt" Swofford and Melvina Newton Swofford.
Patsy is survived by her son, Michael Spencer and her daughter, Lamonda Spencer Harris (Kelly), both of Chesnee, SC along with her sister and best friend, Flecia Swofford McCraw of Gaffney, SC.
Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jessica Rowland (Jay) of Central, SC, John Harris (Jeanna) and Maria Lawrence (Tim) both of Chesnee, SC, and Sherry Johnson (Dave) of Taylors, SC; nine great-grandchildren whom were her pride and joy – Caydenn Rowland; Abby, Shelby and Miley Harris; Taylor and Cooper Trent; Dakota and Brady Lawrence, and Noah Johnson.
Patsy was predeceased by a son, Danny Spencer, three brothers, Ronnie, Gene and Randy Swofford and a daughter in law, Cathy Spencer.
She was known by many names – MeMaw, Momma, Gail, Patsy but the one so many knew her by was "Miss Patsy". She was loved by all that knew her and always greeted everyone with a smile. Miss Patsy enjoyed spending time with her family and the grandbabies who often kept her laughing, cheering for the Atlanta Braves, watching Nascar on Sunday afternoons and one of her favorites – watching WWE.
She was employed for many years by Mossburg's in Chesnee and later worked at Western Auto until she retired at the age of 62.
Miss Patsy was a faithful member of Broad River Baptist Church for over 50 years. She spent every Sunday morning teaching the 3-5-year-old Sunday School Class. She made many special friends and memories over the years with her church family.
She touched so many lives throughout her life with her kindness and her smile, she will be missed.
"Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her: "Many women have done excellently, but you surpass them all." Proverbs 31:28-29
Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Broad River Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bryan Ezell and Rev. David Anderson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Broad River Baptist Church, 481 Broad River Church Road, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Broad River Baptist Church Cemetery
