Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Mon Aetna Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM
Mon Aetna Baptist Church
Patsy L. Bobo Obituary
UNION, SC- Mrs. Patsy Leonhardt Bobo, age 87, widow of Donald "Sonny" Bobo formerly of Stutts Ave., Union, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home.
Mrs. Bobo was born in Union, March 29, 1932, a daughter of the late Ernest and Ruth Wade Leonhardt. She was a graduate of Union High School and had retired as activity director at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home. Mrs. Bobo had also work for Bell South and Milliken and Co., Monarch plant as a switchboard operator.
She was a faithful member of Mon Aetna Baptist Church where she was a member of the choir and active with the senior's group as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Bobo was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her son, Don Bobo and wife Susan and her grandson, Luke Bobo all of Raleigh, NC; a sister, Glenda Williams of Greenville and a special caregiver Patty West of Union.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at Mon
Aetna Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Chris Gulledge and Rev. Carrol Caldwell. Burial will be at Union Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Friday at the church prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Home Health Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29302.
The S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
(www.holcombefuneralhomes.com)
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 16, 2020
