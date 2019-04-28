|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Patsy Leigh Bryson, 63, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center.
Born May 28, 1955 in San Diego, CA., she was a daughter of the late Charles Leroy Bryson and Lanese Easler Bryson.
Surviving is her daughter, Gennifer Jolley (Henry) of Boiling Springs; sons, Kevin Cash of Greer, Nicholas Humphries (Kimberly) of Rutherfordton; grandchildren, Madison, Caydence, Peyton, Isaac and Jackson.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
No formal services will be held at this time.
Family members are at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019